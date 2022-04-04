Hertz Partners Polestar To Accelerate Electric Vehicle Adoption

(RTTNews) - Vehicle rental company Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) announced Monday it will purchase up to 65,000 electric vehicles over five years under a Global Strategic Partnership with Swedish Swedish premium electric performance car maker Polestar to accelerate electric vehicle adoption.

For Hertz, the partnership is part of the company's ongoing commitment to lead in electrification, shared mobility and a digital-first customer experience.

The partnership with Polestar builds on Hertz's announcement last October to offer its customers the largest EV rental fleet in North America and one of the largest in the world.

The vehicles are expected to be available from Spring 2022 in Europe and late 2022 in North America and Australia. Hertz will initially order Polestar 2, an award-winning EV which established Polestar's position as a premium EV manufacturer.

Polestar is one of the drivers of global EV growth, helping to accelerate the shift to sustainable mobility as consumer interest in the environmental and convenience benefits of electrification increases.

Polestar previously announced its intention to list on Nasdaq New York in a proposed business combination with Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (GGPI, GGPIW, GGPIU), which is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022.

