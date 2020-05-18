Hertz names Paul Stone CEO

May 18 (Reuters) - U.S. car rental company Hertz Global Holdings Inc on Monday appointed Paul Stone as its chief executive officer.

Stone was most recently Hertz's executive vice president and North America chief retail operations officer. He replaces Kathryn Marinello, who will remain with the company in a consulting position for up to one year. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel) ((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;)) Keywords: HERTZ GLO HLDG CEO/ (URGENT)

