Hertz Names Former Goldman Sachs Finance Chief Stephen Scherr As CEO

(RTTNews) - Rental car company The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., (HTZ) on Friday said it appointed Stephen M. Scherr as Chief Executive Officer as it helps shape the next era in global mobility and travel.

Scherr will assume his role on February 28, 2022 and will lead Hertz and its global workforce of nearly 25,000.

Scherr spent nearly three decades at Goldman Sachs leading strategic and operational functions, departing the firm as Chief Financial Officer at the end of last year. He was a principal architect and leader of the bank's new consumer business, helping to build Marcus by Goldman Sachs and leading the launch of AppleCard.

In addition to his experience standing up a digital consumer business, Scherr brings to Hertz deep experience in building business partnerships, which could be particularly valuable to Hertz as the company strengthens its relationships and alliances across a range of industries.

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings are currently trading in pre-market at $20.00, up $0.75 or 3.90 percent from previous close.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.