Hertz names ex-Goldman Sachs CFO Scherr as top boss

Credit: REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Car rental firm Hertz Global Holdings Inc on Friday named former Goldman Sachs Group finance chief Stephen Scherr as its new chief executive officer.

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Car rental firm Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.O on Friday named former Goldman Sachs Group GS.N finance chief Stephen Scherr as its new chief executive officer.

Scherr will take over the reins on Feb. 28 from Mark Fields, a former Ford Motor Co F.N chief who has been serving as the interim CEO of Hertz since October.

Shares in Hertz were up 3.9% before the bell.

Fields will remain on the company's board, Hertz said in a statement.

Scherr had resigned from Goldman Sachs in September last year after having served as its finance chief since November 2018.

Hertz exited bankruptcy in June last year and was later listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange amid a surge in demand for rental cars as the preference for personal transportation rose amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company also announced a multi-billion order for 100,000 electric rental cars from Tesla Inc TSLA.O late last year.

