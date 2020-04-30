Hertz Is Said to Be Considering Bankruptcy. That Could Have Ripple Effects.

Hertz Global Holdings is reportedly considering filing for bankruptcy, after a Wednesday announcement that it had missed a lease payment and has until May 4 to secure forbearance from its lenders.

Car-rental companies have been badly hurt as most travel has come to a standstill with global authorities trying to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Avis Budget Group (ticker: CAR), for example, said its April revenue was down 80% from last year. What’s more, it is difficult for the companies to sell cars and reduce the size of their fleets, as car dealerships remain closed in many regions and widespread job losses destabilize would-be buyers’ incomes.

As a result of these financial pressures, Hertz (HTZ) said it didn’t make a lease payment on April 27. The company has reportedly hired restructuring advisers, and is now considering a bankruptcy filing, according to The Wall Street Journal.

The missed lease payment is “just one more data point in a crisis timeline that does not slow the momentum of the overwhelming revenue collapse,” CreditSights analysts Glenn Reynolds and Kevin Chun wrote.

Not only is the clock is ticking for Hertz, but the outcome of its negotiations with creditors could have wider effects on the market for used cars—and auto makers as well—because of the way the car-rental company manages its fleet.

Hertz’s fleet of rental cars is securitized. In other words, Hertz leases its automobiles from a subsidiary that has issued bonds using the lease and the vehicles themselves as collateral.

Those securities have a complex series of contractual requirements that concern the value of the cars underlying the bonds. And in certain scenarios, creditors could get the right to sell the cars to repay those bonds’ principal, according to a note from Mary Kane, strategist with Citigroup.

A fire sale would presumably affect the market values of the used cars in its fleet. Citigroup estimates that Hertz’s total fleet is worth about $10 billion. At the end of last year, about 21% of those cars were made by General Motors (GM), 18% were made by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU), 12% were made by Ford Motor (F), and 10% were made by Kia Motors (000270.South Korea).

What’s more, about 83% of the autos in Hertz’s fleet don’t have residual values guaranteed by manufacturers, according to Moody’s. That takes some of the financial pressure off the auto makers, since they wouldn’t end up buying those cars back. But it also removes some of the backstop for vehicle prices if creditors do decide to sell the fleet.

Moody’s downgraded $4.3 billion of Hertz’s asset-backed securities earlier this week—notably, including the highest-rated debt. Analysts downgraded the Aaa-rated bonds by four notches, to A1, and placed them under review for a potential additional downgrade.

Analysts say that a huge used-car liquidation probably wouldn’t help Hertz or its creditors. But that doesn’t necessarily mean that the company will be able to get lenders to relax the terms of its lease.

“Given the unprecedented market dislocation and the currently illiquid market for used-vehicles, certain ABS noteholders may wish to extend some form of lease payment relief to Hertz to avoid a fire sale of the entire fleet of vehicles,” Moody’s wrote. “However, the parties may face logistical challenges in implementing any operational and legal procedures required to potentially negotiate and optimize lease terms.”

In an April 29 filing, Hertz said that one group of noteholders had agreed to “temporarily reduce the required payments under the operating lease.” But it “has not yet received sufficient support” from other lenders that would need to sign off on such an agreement, the company said.

If the company does file for bankruptcy, any potential liquidation of assets would probably be delayed for about four months, Citigroup’s Kane wrote in her note. In that case, the fate of Hertz’s fleet—and the auto makers that make it—will depend on how long used-car prices continue to collapse.

