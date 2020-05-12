Hertz (HTZ) Q1 Loss Wider Than Expected on Coronavirus Impact

Hertz Global Holdings HTZ incurred a loss of $1.78 per share in the first quarter of 2020, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $1.06. Moreover, the amount of loss increased year over year. Results were significantly affected by decreased demand for rental cars amid coronavirus concerns.



Quarterly revenues of $1,923 million also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,029 million. Moreover, the top line declined 8.7% year over year due to weak performance by the U.S. and International Rental Car segments.



Segmental Performance



In the quarter under review, the U.S. Rental Car segment generated revenues of $1,381 million, down 9% year over year. This downside was caused by a decline in transaction days as a result of a dramatic drop in March volumes amid coronavirus-led travel bans and shelter-in-place orders across the United States.



Vehicle utilization declined to 67% from 79% a year ago. Transaction days fell 11% year over year. Total revenue per transaction day (RPD) increased 2%. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment was ($199 million) in the first quarter against $7 million a year ago.

Segmental direct vehicle and operating expenses dropped slightly to $969 million. Meanwhile, interest expenses jumped 21.9%. However, selling, general and administrative expenses declined 4.9% year over year.

The International Rental Car segment generated revenues of $368 million, down 15% year over year due to decreased volumes in March. Segmental revenues fell 12% on a constant-currency basis. Vehicle utilization fell to 66% from 74% in the year-ago quarter. Segmental RPD was flat year over year.



Segmental direct vehicle and operating costs declined 6.7% year over year to $265 million. While interest expenses contracted 9.1%, selling, general and administrative expenses fell 11.1% year over year. Adjusted EBITDA for the segment came in at a loss of $45 million compared with a loss of $13 million in the first quarter of 2019. Meanwhile, revenues from all other operations climbed 13% to $174 million.



Balance Sheet Highlights



The Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company exited the first quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $1,017 million compared with $865 million at the end of 2019. Restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period came in at $392 million compared with $495 million at 2019-end. As of Mar 31, 2020, total debt amounted to $18.75 billion compared with $17.09 billion as of Dec 31, 2019.



Coronavirus-Led Impact on Finances



According to a SEC filing, the company is doubtful of its ability to meet heavy debt obligations. Hit by the coronavirus-led downturn, the company might not have enough liquidity to meet financial obligations in the next 12 months. Management raised serious concerns over Hertz???s continuity as a going concern.



