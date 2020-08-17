Hertz (HTZ) Gets New CFO as Incumbent Jamere Jackson Resigns

Hertz Global Holdings HTZ appointed a new chief financial officer (CFO) following the resignation of incumbent Jamere Jackson.

Notably, Jackson decided to step down to pursue a new opportunity. However, he will remain associated with Hertz until Sep 11, 2020, to smoothly transfer his duties in the hands of his successor. Notably, Jackson has been holding his current post since Sep 2018.

This presently Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) car-rental company named R. Eric Esper to fill in Jackson’s shoes. Esper, who has been serving as Hertz’s senior vice president and chief accounting officer since Nov 2018, was promoted to the position of CFO with immediate effect after Jackson put in his papers. Prior to joining this organization in March 2018, Esper served Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings NCLH in various capacities for eight years. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Coming back to the Hertz story, Kenny K. Cheung takes over the reins as the executive vice president of finance, chief operational finance and restructuring officer following Esper’s elevation. We note that the company filed for bankruptcy protection on May 22 as its business was ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic.

Notably, Hertz is not the only company in the car-rental space to have a new CFO. Its rival Avis Budget Group CAR also appointed Brian Choi as its CFO effective Aug 24.

Apart from Hertz, companies like Whiting Petroleum WLL and LATAM Airlines filed for Chapter 11 protection amid coronavirus concerns.

