Hertz Global Stock Declines 1.9% Since Q1 Earnings Release

Hertz Global HTZ reported better-than-expected first-quarter 2026 results.

Quarterly adjusted loss came in at 72 cents per share compared with the Zacks Consensus Estimate loss of 76 cents, but increased 35.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Revenues of $2 billion beat the consensus estimate by 5.3% and increased 10.5% on a year-over-year basis, driven by continued progress in its commercial strategies, sustained pricing strength, with RPD up approximately 5.5% and transaction days up around 3%.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. Quote

The impressive results failed to impress the market, as the company’s shares have declined 1.9% since the earnings release on May 7.



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The company’s shares have depreciated 12.8% over the past year compared with the Transportation - Services industry’s 1.6% decline and the S&P 500’s 32% rise.

Adjusted EBITDA came in at a loss of $161 million, representing a $141 million year-over-year improvement. EBITDA margin improved 860 basis points to negative 8%.

Operating expenses increased 1.3% year over year to $2.3 billion. This surge was primarily due to Direct vehicle and operating expenses, which increased 6.7% year over year to $1.34 billion.

HTZ’s Key Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Figures

HTZ exited the first-quarter with a total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents balance of $1.2 billion compared with $1.17 billion in the December-end quarter of 2025. The company’s net cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow for the quarter were $20 million and $466 million, respectively.

HTZ’s 2026 Guidance

For the second quarter of 2026, the company expects EBITDA margin in the low- to mid-single-digit range. The days are anticipated to decline 2-3 percentage points year over year, while fleet is expected to be down about 1-2 percentage points.

HTZ expects full-year 2026 days to be likely up in the mid-single-digit range. Fleet is expected to be up low-single digit range year over year.

EBITDA margin guidance for the full year 2026 is projected between 3% and 6%.

Currently, HTZ carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Q1 Performances of Other Transportation Companies

Delta Air Lines DAL reported first-quarter 2026 earnings (excluding $1.08 from non-recurring items) of 64 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents. Earnings increased 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. Revenues in the March-end quarter were $14.2 billion, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $14 billion and increasing on a year-over-year basis.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT posted first-quarter 2026 earnings per share of $1.49, up 27% from $1.17 a year ago. The result topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate by $0.04, reflecting a 2.8% surprise.

Operating revenues totaled $3.06 billion, rising 4.6% year over year. Revenues beat the consensus mark of $2.94 billion, resulting in a 3.9% surprise, as demand proved resilient across several service offerings, led by Intermodal volume growth and higher revenues per load in select highway-related businesses.

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