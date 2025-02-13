Hertz Global (HTZ) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) reported revenue of $2.04 billion, down 6.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$1.18, compared to -$1.36 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.12 billion, representing a surprise of -3.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -63.89%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.72.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hertz Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Americas RAC - Transaction days : 29,298 Days versus 29,795.8 Days estimated by three analysts on average.

: 29,298 Days versus 29,795.8 Days estimated by three analysts on average. Americas RAC - Total RPD : $57.06 versus $58.19 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $57.06 versus $58.19 estimated by three analysts on average. Americas RAC - Average vehicles : 432,909 versus 435,079 estimated by three analysts on average.

: 432,909 versus 435,079 estimated by three analysts on average. International RAC - Total RPD : $57.26 versus $54.55 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $57.26 versus $54.55 estimated by three analysts on average. International RAC - Depreciation Per Unit Per Month : $258 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $284.48.

: $258 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $284.48. Americas RAC - Depreciation Per Unit Per Month : $460 versus $388.93 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $460 versus $388.93 estimated by three analysts on average. International RAC- Average vehicles : 99,975 compared to the 102,059 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 99,975 compared to the 102,059 average estimate based on three analysts. International RAC - Transaction days : 6,700 Days versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,915.5 Days.

: 6,700 Days versus the three-analyst average estimate of 6,915.5 Days. International RAC - Total RPU Per Month : $1,305 versus $1,269.51 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $1,305 versus $1,269.51 estimated by two analysts on average. Americas RAC - Total RPU Per Month : $1,393 compared to the $1,363.30 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1,393 compared to the $1,363.30 average estimate based on two analysts. Geographic Revenue- International RAC : $371 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $377.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%.

: $371 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $377.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.1%. Geographic Revenue- Americas RAC: $1.67 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.73 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.5%.

Shares of Hertz Global have returned +6.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.