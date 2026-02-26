Hertz Global (HTZ) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) reported $2.03 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.6%. EPS of -$0.63 for the same period compares to -$1.18 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.01 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.53, the EPS surprise was -18.11%.

Americas RAC - Transaction days : 28,857.00 Days compared to the 29,051.90 Days average estimate based on three analysts.

: 28,857.00 Days compared to the 29,051.90 Days average estimate based on three analysts. Americas RAC - Total RPD : $56.11 versus $55.84 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $56.11 versus $55.84 estimated by three analysts on average. Americas RAC - Average vehicles : 415,264 compared to the 410,152 average estimate based on three analysts.

: 415,264 compared to the 410,152 average estimate based on three analysts. International RAC - Total RPD : $53.89 versus $56.02 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $53.89 versus $56.02 estimated by three analysts on average. International RAC - Depreciation Per Unit Per Month : $263.00 compared to the $257.32 average estimate based on three analysts.

: $263.00 compared to the $257.32 average estimate based on three analysts. Americas RAC - Depreciation Per Unit Per Month : $346.00 versus $291.02 estimated by three analysts on average.

: $346.00 versus $291.02 estimated by three analysts on average. International RAC- Average vehicles : 101,603 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 104,871.

: 101,603 versus the three-analyst average estimate of 104,871. International RAC - Transaction days : 6,948.00 Days compared to the 6,822.01 Days average estimate based on three analysts.

: 6,948.00 Days compared to the 6,822.01 Days average estimate based on three analysts. International RAC - Total RPU Per Month : $1,248.00 compared to the $1,322.79 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1,248.00 compared to the $1,322.79 average estimate based on two analysts. Americas RAC - Total RPU Per Month : $1,356.00 compared to the $1,342.12 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $1,356.00 compared to the $1,342.12 average estimate based on two analysts. Geographic Revenue- International RAC : $407 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $382.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.

: $407 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $382.05 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%. Geographic Revenue- Americas RAC: $1.62 billion versus $1.62 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.9% change.

Shares of Hertz Global have returned -14.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

