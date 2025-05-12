Hertz Global (HTZ) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) reported $1.81 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2025, representing a year-over-year decline of 12.8%. EPS of -$1.12 for the same period compares to -$1.28 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.02 billion, representing a surprise of -10.43%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$1.08.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hertz Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Americas RAC - Transaction days : 27,758 Days compared to the 29,796 Days average estimate based on two analysts.

: 27,758 Days compared to the 29,796 Days average estimate based on two analysts. Americas RAC - Total RPD : $53.68 compared to the $56.69 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $53.68 compared to the $56.69 average estimate based on two analysts. Americas RAC - Average vehicles : 413,381 versus 425,709 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 413,381 versus 425,709 estimated by two analysts on average. International RAC - Depreciation Per Unit Per Month : $265 versus $283.55 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $265 versus $283.55 estimated by two analysts on average. International RAC - Total RPD : $52.07 compared to the $55.53 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $52.07 compared to the $55.53 average estimate based on two analysts. International RAC- Average vehicles : 91,343 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 91,979.

: 91,343 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 91,979. Americas RAC - Depreciation Per Unit Per Month : $372 versus $427.84 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $372 versus $427.84 estimated by two analysts on average. International RAC - Transaction days : 6,144 Days compared to the 6,356.94 Days average estimate based on two analysts.

: 6,144 Days compared to the 6,356.94 Days average estimate based on two analysts. Geographic Revenue- International RAC : $323 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $349 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%.

: $323 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $349 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%. Geographic Revenue- Americas RAC: $1.49 billion versus $1.67 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -14.3% change.

Shares of Hertz Global have returned +72.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

