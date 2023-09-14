Hertz Global (HTZ) is in Search of New COO Post Paul Stone

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. HTZ announced that Paul Stone, chief operations officer and president, will step down from his duties in order to pursue opportunities in the retail sector. Stone had begun his career in the retail sector. The exit will be effective from Sep 30, 2023. However, Stone will remain employed with the company in a transitional capacity through Oct 31, 2023.

Stone stated “Hertz's progress under Stephen's leadership has been impressive, and I am confident that the team he has built will deliver meaningful value for customers and shareholders in the years ahead”.

The search for new COO is still underway. In the interim period, the key operations will be looked upon by Stephen M. Scherr, Chair and Chief Executive Officer. Per Scherr “I want to thank Paul for his leadership at Hertz, particularly through the company's restructuring. I look forward to completing the leadership team, focused on transforming the future of Hertz, with the selection of a new COO”.

HTZ currently carries Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

