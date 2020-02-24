Hertz Global Holdings Q4 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Monday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $118 million or $0.83 per share, wider than last year's loss of $101 million or $1.05 per share.

Adjusted loss for the quarter was $34 million or $0.24 per share, compared to $46 million or $0.48 per share.

Revenues for the quarter rose to $2.33 billion from $2.29 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated loss of $0.27 per share on revenues of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

