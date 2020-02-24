Markets
HTZ

Hertz Global Holdings Q4 Loss Widens

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Monday reported fourth-quarter net loss of $118 million or $0.83 per share, wider than last year's loss of $101 million or $1.05 per share.

Adjusted loss for the quarter was $34 million or $0.24 per share, compared to $46 million or $0.48 per share.

Revenues for the quarter rose to $2.33 billion from $2.29 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated loss of $0.27 per share on revenues of $2.34 billion for the quarter.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HTZ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular