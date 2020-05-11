Markets
Hertz Global Holdings Q1 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Monday reported first-quarter loss of $356 million or $2.50 per share, wider than $147 million or $1.54 per share last year.

On an adjusted basis, loss per share for the quarter was $1.78 per share, compared to $0.87 per share last year.

Revenues for the quarter were $1.92 billion, up from $2.11 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters estimated loss of $1.13 per share on revenues of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

