Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) closed at $17.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.45% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.45% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2.15%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 8.47% over the past month. This has lagged the Transportation sector's loss of 4.82% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.71% in that time.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is projected to report earnings of $1.17 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 54.12%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.41 billion, up 28.9% from the prior-year quarter.

HTZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.69 per share and revenue of $9.69 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -15.95% and +32.06%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.34% lower within the past month. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.86. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.92.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

