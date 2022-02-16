Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) closed at $19.45 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.57% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.09% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.16%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.24%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 16.55% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 0.48% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.02% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2022.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.86% lower. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.61. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.72, so we one might conclude that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, which puts it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HTZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.