Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) closed the most recent trading day at $24.75, moving -0.96% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.64% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.68%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.46%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.87% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 5.91% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.56% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.59% higher. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.13. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.63.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 79, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.