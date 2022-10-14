Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Stock Moves -1.66%: What You Should Know

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) closed at $16.58 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.66% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.37%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 13.32% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 10.84% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.51% in that time.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.29, up 7.5% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.56 billion, up 14.79% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.30 per share and revenue of $8.95 billion, which would represent changes of -2.05% and +22.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.54% lower. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.92 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 8.96, so we one might conclude that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, putting it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



