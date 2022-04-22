Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Stock Moves -1.44%: What You Should Know

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) closed at $22.55 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.44% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.77% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 2.82%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.83%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 0.09% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Transportation sector's loss of 5.83% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.35% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 27, 2022.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.66 per share and revenue of $9.83 billion, which would represent changes of -16.63% and +34.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.25. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.52.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

