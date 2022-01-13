Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Stock Moves -1.11%: What You Should Know

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) closed at $24.16 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.11% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.42%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.49%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.5% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 0.49% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.39% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.56. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.44.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

