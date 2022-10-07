Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Stock Moves -0.92%: What You Should Know

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) closed at $17.14 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.92% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 2.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 8.51% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 9.12% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 4.08% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of $1.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.56 billion, up 14.79% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $4.33 per share and revenue of $8.95 billion, which would represent changes of -1.37% and +22.01%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 4 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.26.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 177, which puts it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.