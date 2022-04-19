Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) closed at $22.64 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.94% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.61%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.45%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.36%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.79% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 7.63% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.42% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be April 27, 2022.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.66 per share and revenue of $9.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.63% and +34.02%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.06. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.06.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 59, putting it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.