Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) closed at $17.16, marking a +0.65% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 5.01% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 5.56%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.13%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 27, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.09, down 9.17% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.49 billion, up 11.81% from the year-ago period.

HTZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.90 per share and revenue of $8.85 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -11.16% and +20.69%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.78% lower. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

In terms of valuation, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.37. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.23, which means Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 187, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.



Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



Zacks Investment Research

