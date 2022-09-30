Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) closed at $16.28 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.43% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.51%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.02%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 10.39% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Transportation sector's loss of 13.7% and lagged the S&P 500's loss of 9.52% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of $1.31 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 9.17%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.56 billion, up 14.79% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.33 per share and revenue of $8.95 billion. These totals would mark changes of -1.37% and +22.01%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.96% lower. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 3.75. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.23.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 139, which puts it in the bottom 45% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow HTZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.