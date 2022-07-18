Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) closed at $17.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.17% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.84%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.69%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.05%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 3.51% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 1.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.02% in that time.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.17, down 54.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.36 billion, up 25.99% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.82 per share and revenue of $9.41 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.98% and +28.31%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.32% higher. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.54. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 50, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

