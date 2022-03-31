Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) closed the most recent trading day at $22.15, moving +0.59% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.57% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 8.96% over the past month. This has outpaced the Transportation sector's gain of 6.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.37% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date.

HTZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.66 per share and revenue of $9.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.63% and +34.02%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.01. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.58, which means Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

