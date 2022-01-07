Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) closed at $24.31, marking a +1.29% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.44% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's gain of 2.52% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.36% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.39. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.47, so we one might conclude that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, which puts it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

