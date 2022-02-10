Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) closed at $20.80 in the latest trading session, marking no change from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.81%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.47%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.51%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 14.86% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.2%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.84%.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 23, 2022.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.5% higher. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.02 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.58, so we one might conclude that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.