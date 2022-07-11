Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) closed at $16.79, marking a -1.24% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.34%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.58% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Transportation sector's loss of 5.79% and the S&P 500's loss of 5.08% in that time.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.17, down 54.12% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $2.39 billion, up 27.58% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.69 per share and revenue of $9.66 billion, which would represent changes of -15.95% and +31.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Hertz Global Holdings, Inc.Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.6. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.52.

The Transportation - Services industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.