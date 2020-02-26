Hertz Global Holdings (HTZ) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc (Symbol: HTZ) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.02, changing hands as low as $14.26 per share. Hertz Global Holdings Inc shares are currently trading down about 13% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of HTZ shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, HTZ's low point in its 52 week range is $11.24 per share, with $20.85 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $14.35.

