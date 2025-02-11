HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $HTZ Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS ($HTZ) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,147,186,270 and earnings of -$0.69 per share.

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS Insider Trading Activity

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS insiders have traded $HTZ stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HTZ stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARK FIELDS has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 100,000 shares for an estimated $412,750 .

. ERIC LEEF (EVP, Chief HR Officer) sold 4,034 shares for an estimated $18,193

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 163 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS Government Contracts

We have seen $4,869,591 of award payments to $HTZ over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

