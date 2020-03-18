Hertz Global Gains From Solid Fleet Management, Debts High

We recently issued an updated report on Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. HTZ. Factors like high-debt levels, weakness in the International Rental Car segment and coronavirus-related woes hurt the company’s financials. However, efficient fleet management and improved services are positives.

Hertz Global is benefiting from strong performance in the U.S. Rental Car segment. Revenues in the segment increased 7.1% in 2019. Efficient fleet management and improved services are driving growth in this key unit.

The company’s cost-control initiatives are also impressing. With slower rise in operating, selling, and administrative expenses, the company has been able to keep costs in check.

However, the company’s International Rental Car segment delivered below-par performance in 2019. The unit generated revenues of $2,169 million in the period, down 4.7% year over year. Sluggishness in the European market is affecting the unit’s performance and is expected to impact the overall performance going forward. Moreover, coronavirus-induced low demand for car rentals may hurt the company going forward.

Moreover, Hertz Global’s debt to capitalization ratio, a measure of financial leverage, stood at 90.9 compared with the industry ’s average of 49.4. A high debt-to-equity ratio implies that the company is funding most of its ventures with borrowings. Also, the company’s negative adjusted free cash flow ($202 million) in 2019 raises concerns.

Hertz Global carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Few better-ranked stocks to consider in the Zacks Transportation sector are GATX Corporation GATX, Ryanair Holdings plc RYAAY and Spirit Airlines, Inc. SAVE. GATX sports a Zacks Rank # 1 (Strong Buy), whereas Ryanair and Spirit Airlines carry a Zacks Rank # 2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for GATX, Ryanair and Spirit Airlines are pegged at 15%, 16.6% and 12.5%, respectively.

