Hertz Global COO And President Paul Stone To Step Down

(RTTNews) - Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) announced Wednesday that Chief Operations Officer and President Paul Stone will step down from his roles, effective September 30, 2023, to pursue opportunities in the retail sector, where he began his career.

Paul will remain employed with the company in a transitional capacity through October 31, 2023.

The company will conclude a search for a Chief Operating Officer in short order. In the interim, key operations leadership will report directly to Chair and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Scherr.

Stone has served as President and COO since October 2021. He previously served as President and CEO of Hertz from May 2020 to October 2021, and Executive Vice President and Chief Retail Operations Officer North America from March 2018 to May 2020.

From November 2015 to December 2017, Stone served as the Chief Retail Officer at Cabela's Inc., an outdoor outfitter retail company. Prior to joining Cabela's, Stone spent 28 years growing his career with Sam's Club, a retail warehouse subsidiary of Walmart Inc. His most-recent position with Sam's Club was as Senior Vice President - West Division from 2007 to 2015.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.