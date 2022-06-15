Hertz Global Climbs After Announcement Of $2 Bln Share Repurchase

(RTTNews) - Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ) shares are gaining more than 8 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company approved a $2.0 billion share repurchase program. Pursuant to an earlier repurchase authorization, the company has purchased around 88 million shares as of June 14, 2022.

Currently, shares are at $18.75, up 8.73 percent from the previous close of $17.24 on a volume of 1,762,978. For the 52-week period, the shares have traded in a range of $14.15-$46.00 on average volume of 5,231,160.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.