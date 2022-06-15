Markets
HTZ

Hertz Global Authorized To Buy Back $2 Bln Of Shares

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (HTZ), car rental company, said on Wednesday that it has approved a new $2 billion share repurchase program.

Commenting on the repurchase, Stephen Scherr, chief executive said, "The increased authorization underscores the confidence that management and the board have in the direction of the Company."

The new authorization is in addition to the $2 billion buyback drive announced last year.

With around $0.2 billion remaining under the previous authorization, the company now has $2.2 billion shares available under the repurchase programs.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HTZ

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular