Hertz Energy Secures New Nunavut Mineral Claim

May 24, 2024 — 12:07 pm EDT

Hertz Lithium, Inc. (TSE:HZ) has released an update.

Hertz Energy Inc. has announced a definitive agreement to acquire a mineral claim in Nunavut, representing a significant expansion of their mining interests. The deal, confirmed on May 8, 2024, with vendor Mike Magrum, P.Eng., marks a strategic move by the company to bolster its resource portfolio.

