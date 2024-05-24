Hertz Energy Secures New Nunavut Mineral Claim

Hertz Lithium, Inc. (TSE:HZ) has released an update.

Hertz Energy Inc. has announced a definitive agreement to acquire a mineral claim in Nunavut, representing a significant expansion of their mining interests. The deal, confirmed on May 8, 2024, with vendor Mike Magrum, P.Eng., marks a strategic move by the company to bolster its resource portfolio.

For further insights into TSE:HZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.