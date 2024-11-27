News & Insights

Hertz Energy Announces Share Consolidation Plan

November 27, 2024 — 05:43 pm EST

Hertz Lithium, Inc. (TSE:HZ) has released an update.

Hertz Energy Inc. is set to consolidate its common shares on a four-to-one basis, effective December 12, 2024, pending approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange. This move will reduce the total number of shares to approximately 16.5 million and adjust the value of convertible securities accordingly. Shareholders will receive guidance on the exchange of their shares through the company’s transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company.

