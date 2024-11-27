Hertz Energy Announces Share Consolidation Plan

Hertz Lithium, Inc. (TSE:HZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Hertz Energy Inc. is set to consolidate its common shares on a four-to-one basis, effective December 12, 2024, pending approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange. This move will reduce the total number of shares to approximately 16.5 million and adjust the value of convertible securities accordingly. Shareholders will receive guidance on the exchange of their shares through the company’s transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company.

For further insights into TSE:HZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.