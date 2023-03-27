Hertz CFO Kenny Cheung to step down

Adds details on interim CFO

March 27 (Reuters) - Rental car firm Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.O said on Monday Chief Financial Officer Kenny Cheung was leaving the company to pursue another job.

The company said its Chief Accounting Officer Alexandra Brooks will serve as interim finance chief, effective April 1.

The company, which operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands, said it was starting a formal search process for a CFO.

(Reporting by Pratyush Thakur in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Shounak Dasgupta)

((pratyush.thakur@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.