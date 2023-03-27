US Markets
Hertz CFO Kenny Cheung to step down

Credit: REUTERS/Patrick Fallon

March 27, 2023 — 07:45 am EDT

March 27 (Reuters) - Rental car firm Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.O said on Monday Chief Financial Officer Kenny Cheung was leaving the company to pursue another job.

The company said its Chief Accounting Officer Alexandra Brooks will serve as interim finance chief, effective April 1.

The company, which operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands, said it was starting a formal search process for a CFO.

