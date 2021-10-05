Hertz Appoints Former Ford Chief Mark Fields As Interim CEO

(RTTNews) - Hertz said Tuesday that it has appointed Mark Fields as interim chief executive officer and Paul Stone as president and chief operations officer, effective immediately.

Fields joined Hertz's Board of Directors in June. He also is a senior advisor at TPG Capital and former president and CEO of Ford Motor Company, where he served for 28 years. In addition, he is Lead Independent Director of Tanium and serves on Qualcomm's Board of Directors.

Stone, who formerly was Hertz's CEO, will partner as the company's president and chief operations officer.

Hertz Corp., a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

Car-rental company Hertz Global Holdings had emerged from bankruptcy in June 2021. It had filed for Chapter 11 for its U.S. operations on May 22, 2020. Hertz's principal international operating regions including Europe, Australia and New Zealand were not included in the U.S. Chapter 11 proceedings.

