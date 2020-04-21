Hertz Announces 10,000 Layoffs Due to COVID-19

Car rental companies Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ: CAR) and Hertz (NYSE: HTZ) both announced they would begin laying off workers last month in response to the growing COVID-19 pandemic. With confirmed cases of coronavirus infection approaching the 800,000 mark yesterday, Hertz, announced that it will be laying off even more workers.

Hertz's announcement came in the form of an 8-K filing with the SEC. Hertz explains that because it has "experienced increased rental cancellations and declining forward bookings" it has had to take "proactive and aggressive actions to manage costs and reduce capital expenditures."

Fewer people renting cars will mean fewer workers at Hertz. Image source: Getty Images.

"On April 14, 2020 Hertz committed to North American workforce reductions across all departments affecting approximately 10,000 employees." As of the end of last year, Hertz had approximately 38,000 employees worldwide, reports Reuters. Thus, yesterday's announcement amounts to layoffs of more than 26% of the company's workforce.

Terminations began for non-union employees on April 14. Unionized employees will begin being laid off today, April 21.

Although a cost-saving measure designed to keep the company solvent in an era of decreased demand, Hertz notes that these layoffs will not be without short-term cost to the company:

"Hertz expects to incur an aggregate of approximately $30 million in costs relating to these workforce reductions, including approximately $28 million in severance or termination payments and approximately $2 million in benefits costs primarily relating to healthcare. These costs will be incurred over the next 12 months with a majority to be incurred over the next three months."

10 stocks we like better than Hertz Global Holdings

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Hertz Global Holdings wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of April 16, 2020

Rich Smith has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.