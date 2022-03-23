US Markets
HTZ

Hertz adds Tesla's Model Y to its EV fleet

Contributor
Aishwarya Nair Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Hertz Global Holdings Inc has added Tesla Inc's electric mid-size SUV Model Y to its electric vehicle fleet, according to the car rental firm's website.

March 23 (Reuters) - Hertz Global Holdings Inc HTZ.O has added Tesla Inc's TSLA.O electric mid-size SUV Model Y to its electric vehicle fleet, according to the car rental firm's website.

The development comes months after Hertz announced its order to purchase 100,000 electric cars from Tesla, primarily the EV maker's Model 3 vehicles.

News of the massive deal had triggered a meteoric rally in Tesla's stock, helping it surpass $1 trillion in market value. However, Tesla boss Elon Musk later said the company had not signed a contract with Hertz.

Model Y was added to Hertz's fleet this week, news website Electrek reported on Wednesday. (https://bit.ly/3ty9tU8)

Last month, Florida-based Hertz named former Goldman Sachs GS.N finance chief Stephen Scherr as its top boss, replacing interim CEO Mark Fields.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-8067494421;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HTZ TSLA GS HRI

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular