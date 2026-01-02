Hershey's Pricing Stays Firm: Can HSY's Volumes Stabilize Next?

The Hershey Company’s HSY third-quarter 2025 results show that pricing continues to be the primary driver of performance. Organic, constant-currency net sales grew 6.2% during the quarter, with nearly all of the growth coming from the net price realization of approximately six points. This indicates that pricing actions implemented over the past two years are still flowing through the business.



During the third-quarterearnings call management noted that pricing announced in 2025 made only a modest contribution in the period. As a result, the current sales lift is mainly tied to earlier pricing actions rather than new increases. Management also highlighted that these pricing moves are increasingly being reflected on shelves following close collaboration with retail partners, providing better visibility into underlying demand trends.



Volume performance remained mixed. At the consolidated level, volumes were slightly positive, supported by strength in Salty Snacks and the timing of international shipments. However, some parts of the business experienced modest volume declines, primarily reflecting the impact of price elasticity, changes in customer programming and product mix dynamics. This uneven performance suggests that while pricing remains firm, volume trends have yet to stabilize consistently across the portfolio.



The third quarter reinforced that pricing continues to do most of the work. Strong net price realization helped offset ongoing cost pressures from commodities, tariffs and unfavorable mix. Management also emphasized that recent pricing actions have only partially covered the inflation absorbed over the past two years, particularly with cocoa prices still significantly elevated versus 2023 levels.



With most pricing actions now in place, focus is gradually shifting toward volumes. As pricing comparisons ease over time, the key question is whether demand can stabilize and improve more broadly. The latest results point to some early signs of resilience, but they also suggest that a clear and sustained volume recovery has not yet taken shape. For now, the Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s pricing remains a major support, while volume stabilization remains the next key variable to watch closely.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Shares of HSY have gained 3.1% in the past six months compared with the industry’s growth of 0.2%.

