Hershey's LesserEvil Buyout to Strengthen Better-for-You Snacks

The Hershey Company (HSY) has completed its acquisition of LesserEvil, a rapidly expanding organic snack maker known for bold flavor profiles and simple, high-quality ingredients. The addition of the brand deepens Hershey’s presence in the better-for-you snacking space and enhances its capabilities in salty snacks, a category where consumer demand and growth continue to accelerate faster than many other snack segments.

By bringing LesserEvil into the fold, Hershey broadens the range of snacking experiences it can offer, adding a brand built on clean ingredients, mindful eating and modern flavor innovation. The move supports Hershey’s long-term strategy to diversify its portfolio while investing in high-growth brands that resonate with evolving consumer preferences.

Hershey noted that the acquisition marks an important step in advancing its snacking leadership, reflecting a shared emphasis on innovation, consumer insight and long-term brand building. LesserEvil underscored the strong alignment between the two organizations’ values and stated that joining Hershey will expand the brand’s reach without compromising its mission-driven culture.

Inside Hershey’s Strategy to Scale LesserEvil

LesserEvil brings a differentiated mix of organic popcorn, puffs and other snacks made with premium oils and free from artificial colors or preservatives. The brand’s commitment to USDA Organic and non-GMO standards positions it squarely within the fast-growing clean-label segment, a key area where consumers are seeking more variety and transparency.

The acquisition also builds on Hershey’s rapid momentum in salty snacks. Brands like SkinnyPop, Pirate’s Booty and Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels have helped Hershey establish a strong foundation in the category. In fact, the company’s salty snack portfolio grew 1.5 times faster in 2024 than it did over the previous three years, demonstrating sustained consumer interest and strong execution.

LesserEvil’s leadership team will remain in place, continuing to guide the brand’s innovation efforts, manufacturing operations and fast-moving commercial model. Hershey will build on these capabilities by leveraging its scale, category expertise and customer relationships to further strengthen distribution and category impact.

HSY also reiterated that LesserEvil products will continue to be made with the same trusted organic ingredients consumers value. The brand will remain widely available through major retailers nationwide, with all pricing determined at the individual retailer level.

What More Should Investors Know About HSY?

Hershey is sharpening its multi-category snacking strategy by strengthening core confection, accelerating salty snack momentum and expanding better-for-you offerings. The company is leaning on strong capabilities in innovation, revenue growth management and supply-chain agility to deliver balanced, sustainable growth.

Looking forward, Hershey is prioritizing disciplined cost management, productivity gains and strategic pricing to navigate commodity inflation while reinvesting behind brands and capabilities. Management remains confident in returning to on-algorithm top and bottom-line growth in 2026 as it builds the next generation of snacking leadership.

In the past three months, shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have gained 1.2% against the industry’s decline of 0.6%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

