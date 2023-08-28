Hershey's (HSY) Brand Strength, Pricing Aid Amid Cost Woes

The Hershey Company HSY has been pursuing buyouts to bolster its portfolio strength and amplify its revenue streams. This corporate strategy was further underlined by its agreement inked in April 2023 to acquire two production facilities from Weaver Popcorn Manufacturing.



This move comes in conjunction with Hershey's ongoing pursuit of expanding its reach within the popcorn production and co-packing sector. This strategic move not only enables Hershey to nurture continued growth of its SkinnyPop brand through supply-chain expansion but also secures its position in the ever-growing popcorn market.



Hershey's acquisition strategy is backed by its continuous efforts to fortify production capacity. One of its notable endeavors is the construction of a chocolate-making facility in Hershey, PA. This facility is projected to boost production capacity by 5% in 2023, demonstrating Hershey's commitment to optimizing its network for enhanced output, margins, utilization rates and service levels.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Pricing & Brand Strength

An integral aspect of Hershey's strategy revolves around its pricing initiatives. In the second quarter of 2023, the company's focus on strategic pricing led to a significant contribution of 7.7% to organic net sales growth. This strategy was particularly impactful in the North America Confectionery and Salty Snacks segments.



The company’s stronghold lies in its brand portfolio, with iconic names such as Hershey’s, Reese’s, Hershey’s Kisses, Jolly Rancher, Brookside, Sofit, and Ice Breakers. These core brands have experienced strong growth, driven by investments in advertising, in-store merchandising, programming and innovation. Hershey's commitment to innovation is also evident, as it continuously introduces novel offerings to meet evolving consumer preferences and unmet needs.

Cost Burden

However, Hershey has been grappling with the persistent escalating selling, marketing and administrative expenses. In the second quarter of 2023, the company witnessed a 5.2% year-over-year increase in this metric, primarily driven by elevated investments in media and capabilities. This was largely attributed to factors such as wage and benefits inflation, and investments in capabilities and technology.



The ongoing challenge in cost management has put pressure on Hershey's operational efficiency and profitability.

Wrapping Up

The above-mentioned upsides place Hershey well despite cost-related hurdles. Management envisions net sales growth of 8% for 2023. Adjusted EPS is envisioned to increase 11-12% to $9.46-$9.54 in 2023.



Shares of this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company have lost 8.2% over the past six months compared with the industry’s decline of 7.9%.

