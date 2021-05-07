Hershey's Chocolate Shell Topping Recalled

(RTTNews) - Hershey Co. is recalling a single lot of Hershey's Chocolate Shell Topping citing the possible presence of undeclared almonds, a known allergen, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced.

The recall involves Chocolate Shell Topping in a 7.25-oz. (205g) bottle with UPC (346000). The products were shipped nationwide between April 15 and May 3, 2021 and bear the product code 25JSAS1.

Meanwhile, Hershey's Chocolate Shell Topping products purchased before April 15 are not included in this recall. No other Shell Topping flavors or products distributed by Hershey are involved in the recall.

The recall was initiated after the company learned that 1,700 bottles were incorrectly filled with Heath Shell Topping which is made with almonds due to an error at a contract manufacturing facility.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds may get serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

However, there have been no reports of illness or injury to date.

Hershey has instructed all retailers that received the affected product to immediately remove it from store shelves.

Consumers who purchased Hershey's Chocolate Shell Topping products after April 15 with lot code 25JSAS1 are urged to contact the company for a full refund In similar recalls citing undeclared almonds, Hu Products in early March called back a single production lot of the Hu Chocolate Covered Hunks - Sour Goldenberries Product. Urban Remedy in February recalled Almond Maca and Cacao Mocha beverages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.