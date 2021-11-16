Hershey's 32-pound Thanksgiving Pie Sold Out In A Flash

(RTTNews) - Chocolate maker The Hershey Company (HSY) announced this Monday that it is going to sell a huge peanut butter cake. Reese's Thanksgiving pie, the name of the product is the biggest peanut butter cake that has ever been made.

"When you bring together friends and family for Thanksgiving dinner, no table spread is complete without dessert," said Bo Jones, senior associate brand manager at Reese's in Hershey. The cake is supposed to be 9 inches long and weigh at 32 pounds.

The company also announced that only 3,000 of such cakes were produced and all of them have been sold out with each of them costing $44.99 plus taxes. Reese's put out a Facebook post soon after announcing the pie that it has been sold out already resulting in a huge hue and cry among the insatiable souls.

The cake was made of 3.25 pounds of peanut butter and chocolate and could serve 48 plates. The company confirmed that it could not produce another batch of them for time constraints.

Hershey's owns 90 brands across the world like Kit kat, Jolly Rancher, Skinny Pops.

