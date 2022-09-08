US Markets
HSY

Hershey to expand Mexico plant with $90 mln investment

Contributor
Kylie Madry Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

Candy maker Hershey Co will spend $90 million to open two new production lines in a Mexican plant in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon, a representative for the company said on Thursday.

Adds confirmation from company

MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Candy maker Hershey Co HSY.N will spend $90 million to open two new production lines in a Mexican plant in the northern border state of Nuevo Leon, a representative for the company said on Thursday.

The expansion of the plant will increase output by 25%, according to a release from the state issued after an event at the plant.

The state said the investment will also generate 300 new jobs in addition to the 2,500 already employed at the plant, which makes hundreds of products.

"With this investment, we are likely to go from fourth place to third among Hershey's largest plants," Nuevo Leon Governor Samuel Garcia said at the event.

(Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

((Kylie.Madry@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

HSY

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular