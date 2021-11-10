Hershey to buy two pretzel makers for $1.2 billion

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Hershey Co HSY.N said on Wednesday it would buy pretzel makers Dot's Pretzels Llc, the owner of Dot's Homestyle Pretzels, and Pretzels Inc in two deals for about $1.2 billion, as it beefs up its snacking portfolio.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Praveen.Paramasivam@thomsonreuters.com;))

