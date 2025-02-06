Hershey Surpasses Earnings Forecast

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY), a leading North American confectionery and snack company, released its fourth-quarter 2024 earnings on February 6, 2025.

The results exceeded market expectations, with key metrics such as Non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) reported at $2.69, well above the analyst estimate of $2.37. Revenue came in at $2,887.5 million, beating forecasts and increasing from $2,657.1 million in the previous year.

This quarter reflects Hershey's strong performance amidst challenges like rising cocoa prices.

Metric Q4 2024 Q4 Estimate Q4 2023 Y/Y Change Adjusted EPS - Diluted $2.69 $2.37 $2.02 33.2% Revenue $2,887M $2,840M $2,657M 8.7% Operating Profit Margin (Non-GAAP) 24.1% N/A 20.5% 3.6 pp Net Income (GAAP) $796.6M N/A $349.0M 128.2%

Overview of Hershey's Business

Hershey is a longstanding leader in chocolate, confectionery, and salty snacks, boasting iconic brands like Hersheys, Reeses, and Twizzlers. The company operates in three major segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International, diversifying its revenue streams. Recent strategic acquisitions such as Weaver Popcorn underscore Hershey's expansion into salty snacks and healthier options.

The company has focused on maintaining market leadership, innovation, and efficient supply chain management. Hershey leverages its brand equity to drive expansion and consumer loyalty. Despite facing higher costs of raw materials like cocoa, it employs strategic pricing and market diversification to safeguard its margins.

Quarterly Highlights

Hershey reported standout growth in its North America Salty Snacks segment with sales surging 35.9%, showing effective segment diversification. Strategic acquisitions contributed directly, adding 0.2 points to overall net sales. The North America Confectionery segment also posted a 6% sales increase, driven by robust performance during key periods like Halloween.

Operational efficiencies also marked this quarter, as Hershey improved gross margin by 1170 basis points to 54.0% through pricing strategies and productivity in supply chain management. However, challenges lie ahead with higher cocoa prices threatening profit margins. To mitigate this, Hershey is incorporating AI and machine learning to better forecast and manage supply chain dynamics.

CEO Michele Buck emphasized the successful use of innovative marketing and in-store execution strategies. The efficient distribution network, particularly with key partners like McLane Company, remains vital in maintaining its competitive edge.

Cocoa price inflation will significantly impact Hershey's expected 2025 profitability. Management forecasts a high-40% decline in reported EPS for next year as these economic pressures intensify.

Looking Ahead

For 2025, Hershey anticipates net sales growth of at least 2%, albeit matched by a forecast decline in reported EPS due to increasing commodity costs. Despite these projections, the company intends to continue expanding its product lines, especially in the growing low-sugar and healthy snack markets.

Investors should watch for the company's ongoing efforts in technological advancement, potentially improving efficiencies across various operations. While Hershey's growth strategy includes international market expansion, the volatile raw material landscape will be a crucial area to monitor in the upcoming quarters.

