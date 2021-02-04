Markets
Hershey Sees FY21 Net Sales In Line With Estimates - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Hershey Co. (HSY) initiated earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2021.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings per share growth of 6 to 8 percent on net sales growth of 2 to 4 percent, in line with its long-term growth algorithm.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.58 per share on net sales growth of 2.9 percent to $8.32 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

